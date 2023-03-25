HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to make contact with an armed male suspect in an apartment complex off 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

Police sent a statement to media at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, saying OCSO is investigating a critical incident in the 13000 block of Westwood Lane. Deputies were called to the scene after a female was assaulted by an armed male known to her.

Crisis negotiators have arrived on-scene and are attempting to make contact with the suspect. Neighbors in the nearby apartments have been asked to evacuate. Others were asked to stay in their homes. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police told The Sentinel the victim is out of the apartment and safe.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details are released.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Police attempting to make contact with armed suspect after assault in Holland Township