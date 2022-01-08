Police: Attorney tried to smuggle cocaine into Palm Beach County Jail

An area attorney has been charged with drug offenses after police say he tried to smuggle cocaine-soaked documents, disguised as legal papers, into the Palm Beach County Jail.

David Casals, a Fort Lauderdale-based criminal defense attorney who practices in Palm Beach and Broward counties, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, delivery of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county facility, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The office said an arrest warrant for Casals was drawn up after “an extensive investigation, testing, interviews and search warrants.”

Casals turned himself in Friday to the county jail, where he was booked on the charges and later released on $58,000 bond, deputies said.

Casals has his own firm in Fort Lauderdale, and has been practicing since 2000. He is a 1999 graduate of Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad School of Law, according to his Florida Bar profile.

