Police: Auburn man arrested after ramming multiple cruisers during chase

Feb. 15—A man wanted on numerous felony warrants was arrested after he allegedly hit multiple vehicles — including state police cruisers — during a pursuit in Auburn on Monday.

Brandon Pelletier, 31, was charged with driving to endanger; reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon; refusing to submit to arrest or detention by force; leaving the scene of a crash; criminal speed and other traffic infractions, officials said. He was wanted for previous charges including robbery.

Due to the felony warrants, state police were approaching Pelletier's vehicle before he proceeded to ram into one of the cruisers and fled the scene, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

State troopers, along with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, pursued Pelletier throughout Auburn as he continued to hit cars traveling into the roadway, Moss said. Attempts to stop the chase were unsuccessful due to Pelletier's efforts to hit the cruisers.

The pursuit continued into Minot where Pelletier struck another vehicle before hitting a police cruiser and rolling over. Pelletier refused to exit his car before a police dog was deployed, Moss said.

Pelletier was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Anyone who was struck by Pelletier's vehicle is asked to call Sgt. Chris Farley at the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076