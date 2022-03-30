Police: Auburn Walmart employee stabbed by another employee inside store

A man is seriously hurt after he was stabbed inside an Auburn Walmart store.

Both the victim and the attacker are Walmart employees, according to Kolby Trossley with the Auburn Police Department.

The attack happened at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trossley said one man stabbed another other man four to six times.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the suspect is in custody and is speaking with detectives.

The Auburn Major Crimes Response Unit and additional detectives were dispatched to the store.

The store was closed, but is expected to reopen at 9 a.m.

