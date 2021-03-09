Police: Augusta couple engaged in theft-and-return scheme at Menards

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Mar. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A man and woman from Augusta attempted a theft-and-return scheme at two Eau Claire Menards stores on successive days in January, police said.

The pair received money for the returns on the first day but were denied money on the second day of the scheme, police said.

Jennifer Brown, 33, and Nathan W. Brown, 49, both of E19535 Highway ND, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping, one felony count of theft by false representation, and a misdemeanor count of attempted theft by false representation.

Both are scheduled to make their initial court appearance on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Based on surveillance video footage, the Browns entered the Menards West store on Clairemont Avenue on Jan. 27. Jennifer Brown selected several items, including smoke detectors and high-dollar smart deadbolts/door locks. She placed the items in her purse.

The Browns bought a few small items but did not pay for the high-dollar items in Jennifer Brown's purse, which were valued at $731.

The Browns then went to the Menards East store on Hastings Way. They entered and completed a no-receipt return for the items taken from the Menards West store 30 minutes earlier.

Nathan Brown was given store credit in the amount of $731. He then used the store credit to buy a special-order door and gave the name Jennifer Brown for the pick-up ticket.

The Browns attempted to do the same thing on Jan. 28, this time starting at the Menards East store and returning the items at the Menards West store. The value of the stolen items this time was $897.

A loss prevention employee was suspicious on this second attempt in two days and denied the return, telling the Browns to come back to the store the next day.

On Jan. 29, the Browns returned to the Menards West store and were told to contact Eau Claire police about their return. Jennifer Brown called Eau Claire police and told them she needed to contact law enforcement to receive her store credit. She said she got the smart door lock she was trying to return from the Menards store in Rice Lake.

The Browns both denied taking any items.

Police checked with the Rice Lake Menards store, which found no evidence of a smart lock purchase by Jennifer Brown.

The Browns were both free on signature bonds for pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bonds prohibited them from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, the Browns could each be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

