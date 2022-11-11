Police: Augusta man attempted to practice law without a license

Nov. 10—EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man collected money from another man after representing himself as an attorney, police say.

The other man demanded and received his money back, police said.

Ryan A. Larsen, 35, 425 Colfax St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of practicing law without a license.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Larsen, which prohibits him from having contact with the other man and practicing law without a license.

Larsen returns to court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer met with the other man on Tuesday after he said he was scammed out of $250 by Larsen, who offered to handle a probate case for him.

The other man said he posted an ad on Craigslist for "help with probate." Larsen contacted the other man by phone and said he would help.

Larsen told the other man he had been practicing law for a number of years. The other man met with Larsen at the Happy Hollow Tavern in Altoona and gave him a $250 down payment.

The other man became suspicious after Larsen changed his purported law experience and said he had been practicing law since 2019, which was different from what he previously stated.

Larsen then left. The other man then decided he should get his money back. The other man followed Larsen in his vehicle and demanded his money back.

Larsen gave the other man his money back and swore at him. Larsen told him twice he was a lawyer.

The police officer then met with Larsen, who admitted to being at the Happy Hollow Tavern to meet with the other man.

Larsen said he never told the other man he was a lawyer. He said he told the other man he was a paralegal and that he passed the Wisconsin Bar Exam. Larsen was unable to provide proof. The officer was unable to find any evidence that Larsen was licensed to practice law in Wisconsin.

At the time of this incident, Larsen was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of the bond, Larsen was prohibited from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charge in the new case, Larsen could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.