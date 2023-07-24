Police: Austin NAACP office break-in not a hate crime; burglary investigation underway

Austin police said Monday that its investigation into a break-in at the Austin NAACP office over the weekend hasn't turned up evidence pointing to a hate crime, instead the case is being investigated as a burglary.

"Based on preliminary information and the current status of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this is a hate crime," police said in a statement. "Our investigators always take a holistic approach to investigate any incident within APD jurisdiction, including whether the incident involves a bias-motivated element."

Police received a report Sunday at 8:02 a.m. about a possible break-in that was no longer in progress at 1050 E 11th St. Officers responded at 8:50 a.m., took an initial report of the scene and tried multiple times to contact the business owner but were unsuccessful, police said.

NAACP Chapter President Nelson Linder said he tried calling 911 but didn't get a response, adding that the office regularly gets hate calls.

Police received another call at 10:43 a.m. Sunday regarding a break-in at the same location, police said, however, officers had already taken the report and had been at the scene, and therefore didn't respond a second time.

The break-in remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 512 974-6941.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin NAACP break-in wasn't hate crime, police said