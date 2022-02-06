Andrew Binion's excellent article in the January 28 issue of the Sun, about the ramming of a Port Orchard police cruiser by a car thief, should be a wake up call to all citizens.

Any type of action that endangers the life of a police officer or citizen should be not be tolerated. Last year, the National Guard was given "lethal force authority" to deal with any protestors in Washington D.C. who were considered a threat. Capitol police officer Michael Byrd shot and killed unarmed protestor, veteran Ashli Babbitt, who trespassed through a broken window into a locked lobby area at the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 protest. His was actions were deemed lawful and he was cleared of all wrongdoing.

That type of authority with full immunity should be extended to our Port Orchard and Bremerton police departments and all law enforcement agencies nationwide. This should apply whether the perpetrator is breaking into a home, business, or government building, attacking a police officer or citizen, or attacking or ramming an officer's or citizen's car. Ramming a vehicle can injure an occupant from the impact or create a deadly gasoline explosion from a ruptured fuel line or tank. Breaking into a building to vandalize, loot, or burn is life threatening property damage. Broken shards of glass and fire can be deadly along with potential natural gas explosions from fire.

We need to back our officers. They are the thin blue line between us and chaos.

William Rieger, Bremerton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Police need the authority to response to dangerous threats