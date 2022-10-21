Police await autopsy results on autistic teen allegedly killed by relatives

Oct. 20—Autopsy results are pending on 15-year-old autistic boy authorities allege was killed by his aunt and her common-law husband.

Police hope to receive a copy of the preliminary autopsy results Friday that will confirm what they believe killed the young man.

"We do know the cause of death, but we do want to verify or make sure that it is what we think it is. And we will find out when they give us the autopsy results," said Sgt. Billy Killebrew, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

There were signs of foul play, Killebrew said.

According to police, there was blood on the teenager. He was found not fully clothed lying on a mattress on the floor.

Enough evidence was found at the home on Center Drive in West Brownsville to charge Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, and Mauricio Noe Garza, 25, each with one count of murder.

They remained jailed on a $ 5 million bond each.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were sent to the home early Monday morning regarding an unresponsive person. When they arrived at the home, the found the teenager dead, Killebrew said.

Killebrew said EMS personnel noticed something was wrong and contacted the police department, and its Crime Scene Investigations Unit was sent to the residence.

"Based on what they were being told at the location did not match what they were seeing, and that is when they called Brownsville PD. And we had our investigators respond," Killebrew said. "The people were saying that he had stopped breathing...they just knew there was foul play involved based on what they were saying and what they were seeing. It was not matching up."

