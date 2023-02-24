Police: B-CU student arrested after report of a gunshot on campus, no one injured

A Bethune-Cookman University student was arrested Friday after officials found him with two guns while investigating a report of a shot fired inside a dorm room, according to Daytona Beach Police. Once inside the room, investigators found gunshots in the walls that appeared to have been made over time.

Jordan Carty, 24, was charged with with possession of a firearm on a school campus.

No one was injured.

Bethune-Cookman University security was informed at 12:42 p.m. Friday that a gunshot had been fired inside a building, the release stated.

When security checked on the call, Carty refused them access to the dorm room, according to police. Carty then tried to leave while hiding a firearm inside his clothing, the release stated.

But Carty fell down the stairs, giving security the chance to detain him and secure the gun, the release stated.

Security officers notified the Daytona Beach Police Department of the incident at 1:03 p.m.

Daytona Beach Police made contact with Carty, who had an additional gun.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: B-CU student charged after security, Daytona Beach police find guns