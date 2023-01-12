Police: Baby among 3 wounded in Worcester shooting

Three people, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting in Worcester late Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. found a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives visited the hospital following the triple shooting to obtain more information, but no additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to TIPWPD or submitted at worcesterma.gov/police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

