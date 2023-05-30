Police: Baby dies after being left in car while parents attended church

An 11-month-old baby died in Palm Bay Sunday after being left alone in a car for hours while the parents went to church, according to police.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Palm Bay police officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock St. at around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of an unresponsive infant in a car.

See a map of the area below:

READ: 9 injured after shooting on Hollywood, Florida boardwalk; victims range in age from 1 to 65

The baby was taken to Palm Bay Community hospital and pronounced dead there.

According to the Palm Bay Police Department, their officers were told the baby had been left in the car for approximately three hours while the parents attended church services.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

READ: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Orange County apartment complex

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



