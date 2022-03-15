Police say baby killed in north Lubbock shooting

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a baby's death after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north Lubbock.

Police confirmed a 4-month-old baby was shot and later pronounced dead after officers responded to a report of shots fired about 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Street and North Knoxville Avenue, according to a spokeswoman for LPD.

Other details about the shooting, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting and if an arrest had been made, were not immediately available as the incident remains under investigation.

