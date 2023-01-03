Police: Back-to-back Springfield shootings believed to be connected

Springfield police say two shootings that happened in back-to-back days, resulting in one death and three injuries, are believed to be connected.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot said police were called out to two separate shootings on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, respectively. Both took place in the 100 block of S. Race Street.

“Police believe both shootings that occurred at 118 South Race Street were related and were not random acts,” Elliot said Tuesday.

The first of the two shootings was reported in the early morning of New Year’s Day. Officers found Darryl Stamper, Jr., 41, and a female victim shot in a home in the 100 block of South Race Street.

Stamper was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he died. The unidentified female victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Two Columbus residents, Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The next day, just after 11 a.m., police responded to reports of another shooting in the same block on South Race Street. News Center 7 previously reported that two people were shot.

Elliot said the victims in the shooting, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 65-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

News Center 7 was on scene yesterday when police surrounded a home on South Race Street. Elliot said Tuesday that it was the home of the suspect in the shooting, 40-year-old Lee Mays. Police later learned that Mays was in the 200 block of Oakwood Place in Springfield. Police and SWAT responded and took Mays into custody.

Bass, Alexander and Elliot are all currently booked in the Clark County Jail. No other suspects are believed to be involved in the shootings.

Bass is currently facing charges of of improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence, while Alexander is currently facing tampering with evidence and complicity with improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence charges.

Mays is being held on two counts of felonious assault and a weapons charge.

Elliot told reporters Tuesday that the shootings are under investigation and additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Springfield Police at (937)-324-7685 or (937)-324-7716.