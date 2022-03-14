Police: Ballston Spa man assaulted resident, 67, with baseball bat; Victim suffers traumatic brain injury

Mar. 14—BALLSTON SPA — A village man has been arrested, accused of attacking someone with a baseball bat Saturday, causing the victim to suffer a traumatic brain injury, police said.

Police identified the defendant as Pharrin M. Greene, 44, of 17 Milton Ave., and charged him with one count of first-degree assault, a felony.

Authorities identified the victim as Bernard Rodgers, 67, also of 17 Milton Ave. Rodgers was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center with the head injury and other injuries, police said. Officers were called to the apartment complex at 17 Milton Ave. just before noon Saturday for a disturbance and an unresponsive man there, police said.

Officers arrived to find the front door to the downstairs apartment had been forced open and found the victim unresponsive inside, police said.

Police soon determined that Greene had struck the victim on the left side of his head with an aluminum baseball bat. The victim also suffered a lacerated liver.

The investigation remained ongoing and further charges were pending, police said.

Greene was arraigned and ordered held on $100,000 bail.

