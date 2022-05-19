Police: Baltimore County teacher assaulted students, possibly more victims

A Baltimore County Public Schools teacher at Dundalk High School has been accused of assaulting at least two students, Baltimore County police said Thursday.

Andrew L. Rader, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree assault for assaulting two students, police said in a news release. Detectives are looking for more possible victims.

Police didn’t indicate the nature of the assault or the condition of the students in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

