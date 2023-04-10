Police: Bank employee killed 4 in Louisville shooting

Associated Press
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace Monday morning, killing four people — including a close friend of the governor — while livestreaming the attack, authorities said. “Let’s be clear about what this was,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south.