Police: Bank robber with knife took $1,000 in Newington. Update on investigation.

NEWINGTON — A bank robber, who was allegedly armed with a knife, remains at large with $1,000 in stolen cash taken from TD Bank on Wednesday, police say.

The Newington Police Department is working to identify a man who robbed the 2033 Woodbury Ave. bank after brandishing a knife in front of two tellers. They both turned over cash to the man before he fled, according to police.

The Newington Police Department is trying to locate a person who robbed the TD Bank at 2033 Woodbury Avenue in town on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The robber brandished a knife and escaped with $1,000 in cash, according to police.

“Right now we don’t have a solid suspect but we’re working on some leads,” Newington Police Chief Michael Bilodeau said Thursday morning.

Police in Newington were notified by county dispatchers the bank had reported a robbery around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Newington police arrived shortly thereafter, as did the FBI and New Hampshire State Police. Newington police met with the bank manager and the tellers at the window during the robbery.

The white man, described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie and a black facial covering only showing his eyes, police said. He entered the bank from a back parking lot and exited the same way, driving away in an older model gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Police were working Thursday to confirm the license plate number but believe the Jeep is registered in New Hampshire.

“He went to the first teller, brandished the knife and said, ‘Give me all your money,’” Bilodeau said. “The teller complied, and he went to the next teller. No threats were made other than brandishing the knife, which we construe as a threat.”

There were no other customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

“At this point of the investigation, I don’t think the bank was specifically targeted or that it was sat on for a long time. I think it was a crime of opportunity,” the chief added.

The last bank robbery in Newington occurred in 2011, according to Bilodeau.

Newington police ask anyone with information about the incident or leads about the robber’s whereabouts to contact the department at (603) 431-5461.

