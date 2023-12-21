Police: Bank robber passed a note to teller demanding cash. His name was on the back.

Bloomington police identified a man suspected of bank robbery soon after a Tuesday afternoon heist using the note he gave a teller demanding money which had his name written on the back.

When they located and arrested the man, who's also accused of a gas station robbery the same day, they reported finding a sock stuffed with cash in his car.

Byron Gregory Johnson, a 35-year-old transient, was charged with robbery, intimidation and theft in connection with the robbery at the IU Credit Union in the 500 block of East 17th Street.

IU Bloomington Alert: A robbery has been reported at IU Credit Union 510 E 17th Street. The suspect may be armed. Be alert. — IU Police and Public Safety (@IUpolice) December 19, 2023

Johnson also was charged with robbery and theft related to an early-morning robbery of a cashier at the Circle K gas station in the 4400 block of East Third Street.

A Bloomington Police Department news release says officers went to the bank at 3:50 p.m. in response to a panic alarm and learned a man wearing a dark face covering had just robbed a teller, exited the bank and disappeared.

Bank employees said the suspect came into the credit union, approached the teller counter and produced a note. "Once the man was given money from the employee’s drawer, he fled southbound," the news release said.

Investigators saw the name "Byron Johnson" on the back of the piece of paper handed to the teller. A police records search determined Johnson matched the description bank employees had provided.

Johnson also matched the description a 23-year-old cashier at the east-side Circle K provided of the man who entered the store just before 1 a.m. Thursday, said he had a gun in his pocket and demanded cash.

Bureau of Motor Vehicle records showed Johnson had a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, which officers located at 9:20 Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Kinser Flats at 1610 N. Kinser Pike. Johnson was inside the vehicle and taken into custody

"While being searched, an officer noted that Johnson dropped a sock and attempted to conceal it with his foot," the news release said. "The officer retrieved the sock and observed that it had a large amount of cash in it."

Johnson pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery charges in Monroe County in 2008 and was sentenced to six years in prison for one charge and 15 years for another.

Since his release in 2016, Johnson's been in and out of state prison and the Monroe County jail on multiple violations of his terms of release. State prison records indicate he was most recently released from prison in March 2023.

