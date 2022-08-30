Police: Bank robber sought in Orlando

Police are asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery in Orlando.

Officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard near Chickasaw Trail around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

READ: Sheriff: Door Dash driver charged with theft after being caught on camera

Investigators said a man entered the business and showed a note and a handgun to an employee.

Orlando Police are working a robbery at this Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard. #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/JVJEndqn5n — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) August 30, 2022

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

READ: Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

As of 11 a.m., a heavy police presence remained in the area of the bank.

READ: Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida

Detectives urge anyone with possible tips about the case to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 407-423-8477 or dial **8477 (TIPS).

Channel 9′s Jeff Deal is at the scene and will have a live update on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the TV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.