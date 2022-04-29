Police: Bank robber took $2.8K

Apr. 29—PLATTSBURGH — Cody Vincent, the Mooers man Plattsburgh City Police charged with robbing a downtown bank Wednesday, allegedly stole $2,855, according to court documents.

City police said Vincent, 29, slipped employees at Community Bank on Margaret Street a note demanding the money around 3:30 p.m.

THREATENED TO SHOOT

That note, according to the court documents, threatened he would light employees up, "like the 4th of July," if they didn't hand him the money as fast as they could, and that he had a .45 caliber handgun with "extra clips."

Vincent was found and arrested in the downtown area shortly afterward, police said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, and is being held at the Clinton County Jail on $50,000 bond.

According to online court records, Vincent has been charged with burglary and domestic violence offenses in the past.

In August of 2017, Vincent was found in a Lorraine Street home, where police were called for a reported domestic dispute. Police found he was wanted for burglary and petit larceny charges and arrested him.

And in June of 2021, police said Vincent sent threatening messages over social media in violation of a court stay-away order. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba