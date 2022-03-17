Police: Bank robbery suspect in Santa Fe arrested after chase

Mar. 17—FBI agents arrested a man suspected of robbing a Santa Fe bank Wednesday afternoon, then leading law enforcement agencies on a chase around the city, according to a news release from the agency.

Bobby Garcia, 29, of Santa Fe, faces federal bank robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo branch at 770 St. Michael's Drive.

He also faces aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and armed robbery charges, according to a subsequent news release from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez.

According to Valdez, Garcia was armed with a handgun and fled the bank in a black Kia Optima sedan that he stole at gunpoint from a residence on Hopewell Street prior to the robbery.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on St. Francis Drive near San Mateo Road, according to the department release, but the driver fled, heading south on St. Francis Drive.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police responded to assist with the chase.

Garcia drove onto Interstate 25, first north, before turning back toward Santa Fe, at one point driving on the opposite side of the highway against oncoming traffic, before returning to the correct lane, according to law enforcement.

Officers said they were able to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices, which popped one of the car's tires but did not stop the car.

Garcia continued southbound on Old Las Vegas Highway until a state police officer executed a pursuit intervention technique to disable the car near the intersection of Old Las Vegas Highway and Storrie Lane.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crash.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher wrote in the release that no further information will be released surrounding the bank robbery until Garcia makes his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque. A first appearance date has not been scheduled.

The chase comes almost two weeks after a high-speed police pursuit resulted in the death of Santa Fe police officer Robert Duran.

Duran died in a crash March 2 as he was pursuing a wrong-way driver on Interstate 25. The crash also killed retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter Frank Lovato.