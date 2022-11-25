Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing

Nov. 25—A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled out into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police.

Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter on Friday.

Irvin described the two men as acquaintances and said the wounded man had been stabbed six or seven times. He remained hospitalized.

Police were called at 1:40 a.m. to West Otterman Street, outside Rialto at the intersection of North Pennsylvania Avenue, and said they found "a large crowd of unruly bar patrons." The wounded man was lying on a North Pennsylvania Avenue sidewalk with multiple back injuries. Several people were providing first aid.

A witness identified Sharp as the assailant. Police said he had blood on his clothing.

Sharp told authorities that he got into a fight with the man inside the bar. Irvin said the man left The Rialto with his group and Sharp "followed and escalated the situation outside."

"This was nothing more than a physical altercation that escalated when one party pulled out a knife," Irvin said.

He is reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

Sharp is charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday. He was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

The Rialto property is in the midst of a transfer. An owner declined to comment. The bar advertised a Thanksgiving Eve party on its social media account.

It was the second violent incident connected to The Rialto this year after police said two men got into a shootout in January in the street following a fight that began inside. Authorities contend the pair separately retrieved firearms from their vehicles. One of the suspected shooters and a bystander were hurt.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .