Police barricade governor’s mansion as Oklahoma mulls Julius Jones execution

Oklahoma police have begun erected barricades around the governor’s mansion, the Black Times reported, as governor Kevin Stitt considers stopping the impending execution of controversial death row inmate Julius Jones.

Why is OKCPD setting up blockades surrounding the Oklahoma Governors Mansion!? We cannot have a repeat like the summer of 2020. #FreeJuliusJones @GovStitt



Video taken by @photogbenlatham pic.twitter.com/1XSxWWCPVC — The Black Times OK (@TheBlackTimesOK) November 16, 2021

The state parole board has twice recommended that Jones, sentenced to execution for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, be removed from death row, citing doubts about his true guilt. The decision, however, ultimately rests with Governor Stitt, and the execution will take place on 18 November unless he elects to grant Jones clemency.

The Independent is contacting the Oklahoma City police and the governor’s office for confirmation.

