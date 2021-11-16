Police barricade governor’s mansion as Oklahoma mulls Julius Jones execution

Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones will be executed on Thursday, 18 November, unless governor Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
Oklahoma police have begun erected barricades around the governor’s mansion, the Black Times reported, as governor Kevin Stitt considers stopping the impending execution of controversial death row inmate Julius Jones.

The state parole board has twice recommended that Jones, sentenced to execution for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, be removed from death row, citing doubts about his true guilt. The decision, however, ultimately rests with Governor Stitt, and the execution will take place on 18 November unless he elects to grant Jones clemency.

The Independent is contacting the Oklahoma City police and the governor’s office for confirmation.

More details to come in this breaking news story...

