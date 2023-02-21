Police: Battle Creek Central student's death the result of an attempted carjacking

Battle Creek Police Sgt. Jeff Case answers questions regarding the shooting death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

BATTLE CREEK — The shooting death of a 17-year-old Battle Creek Central student was the result of an attempted carjacking, Battle Creek Sgt. Jeff Case explained Tuesday.

Jack Snyder was leaving his girlfriend's birthday party in the 200 block of Battle Creek Avenue shortly after midnight Friday when he noticed two teenagers walking nearby, Case said. The 17-year-old offered the kids a ride as wind chills neared 12 degrees, and the two got into Snyder's vehicle shortly after. Police said Snyder had no connection to the suspects, and he did not know them previously

The 13- and 14-year-old suspects then attempted to carjack Snyder near the corner of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW, Case said. Snyder was shot twice and police found him a short time later in the road next to his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The victim was trying to be a good Samaritan by giving them a ride with the cold temperatures," Case said Tuesday. "I do know that he resisted the carjacking ... He was trying to help out but wasn’t just going to give over the car."

Witnesses said both suspects ran from the vehicle after the gunshots, heading in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street.

Police found the 14-year-old about 2 a.m. Sunday in a parked car in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The 13-year-old, accompanied by a parent, arrived at the Battle Creek Police Department at about 5 p.m. Sunday to turn himself in, police said.

Detectives recovered a gun they believe was involved in the shooting, but they aren't able to confirm that until forensic analysis is completed, police said.

The 13-year-old was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and carjacking Tuesday in Calhoun County Circuit Court's Family Division. If convicted, he could potentially be sentenced as a juvenile, could have a blended sentence as a juvenile and an adult or he could be sentenced as an adult, according to Calhoun County Circuit Court Administrator Kristen Getting.

The 14-year-old's case was waived by the Family Division Tuesday and he will be charged as an adult in Calhoun County District Court, Getting said. The 14-year-old is expected to be arraigned in District Court Wednesday afternoon.

"You have to be 14 in order to be waived into adult court," Getting explained Tuesday. "That’s why (the 13-year-old's case is) being handled in the Family Division as a designated petition. ... All of those decisions are made by the prosecuting attorney’s office."

Case declined to comment specifically on the criminal history of the two suspects, saying only "we have dealt with them before."

Authorities said they believe only one weapon was involved in the shooting.

"Somehow they were able to obtain a firearm," Case said. He declined to go into specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police: Battle Creek Central student killed in attempted carjacking