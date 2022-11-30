Police: Bay State man was going 116 mph - while drunk

Nov. 30—A Massachusetts man was charged with aggravated DWI after he allegedly sped by a trooper at 116 mph on I-93 in Tilton late Tuesday night, state police said.

Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Mass., also was charged with reckless operation, operating without a valid license and an open container violation.

A state trooper who was monitoring traffic on the interstate shortly before 11 p.m., saw a vehicle approaching her cruiser "at an extremely high rate of speed," and clocked it on radar going 116 mph, according to a news release from state police.

The driver, later identified as Morocho-Carchi, was arrested and taken to the Tilton police department, where he was released on personal recognizance bail, police said.