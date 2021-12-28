Police beat: Criminal recklessness, assault, burglary

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

2300 block of South Brandon Court, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, police responding to reports of a gunshot found a shattered glass door; a man who lived at the apartment said he had accidentally fired his gun out the front door while cleaning it.

ASSAULT

3900 block of South Walnut Street, 2:52 p.m. Monday, a white man reported being followed and hit in the face at a bus stop when two Black men accused him of referring to them using a racial slur.

BURGLARY

200 block of West Grimes Lane, 8:28 a.m. Monday, the proprietor of the Bloomington Creative Glass Center reported someone had broken a window and entered the business, taking electronics and also a case containing specialty glass-blowing tools. The tools were later found outside in the grass. Another business in the same building also was burglarized.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has filed the following charges in Monroe Circuit Court. To follow a case, search state court records at http://mycase.in.gov.

Sierra Alicia Carr Launer, 29, no permanent address: armed robbery.

Cheyanna Elizabeth Griffith, 26, no permanent address: theft.

Troy Daniel Duncan, 33, 532 E. Graham Place: battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness.

Peter Roland Yargeau, 39, 3305 S. Odell Drive: criminal confinement, domestic battery.

Eric Joe Kern, 45, 445 W. Cedar Bluff Road: possession of methamphetamine.

Editor's note: The case against Jackson Robert Loomis was dismissed and the record has been expunged.

Jackson Robert Loomis, 20, 316 E. Varsity Lane: rape.

Ian Chase Landrock, 35, Stanford: strangulation, domestic battery.

John Paul Wilkerson, 51, 1040 E. Chris Lane: unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license.

Andrew Dale Drake, 33, 8201 E. Gross Road: battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, battery resulting in bodily injury.

