Police beat: Suspicious activity, vandalism, weapons offense, jail bookings

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

• 2700 block East Third Street, 7:09 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a report of a man, wearing a holstered gun at his hip, who was acting strangely in a parking lot. He reportedly asked people what they were doing, and told others he has a split personality. Police could not immediately find the man.

• 1100 block South Washington Street, 5:09 p.m. Friday, a man reported finding a chicken leg on his back porch. He wanted the suspicious activity documented because he has a protection order filed against someone.

VANDALISM

• 100 block East Southern Drive, 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported clothes and jewelry were stolen from her residence. She also reported a burning candle was left in her car, causing fire and smoke damage.

• 3900 block West Roll Avenue, 2:33 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported a woman she knows hit her and pulled her hair. She said the woman vandalized her car by scratching it with a key, breaking the driver’s side door handle off, flattening three tires, breaking the back windshield and smearing mustard.

• 200 block East Varsity Lane, 2:06 a.m. Sunday, a man reportedly jumped onto a beer pong table and broke it during a party. The tenant also told police someone punched a hole in a wall.

WEAPONS OFFENSE

• 400 block North College Avenue, 12:51 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a possible gun being fired inside Smallwood Plaza. Police discovered a male with a starter pistol.

JAIL BOOKINGS

EDITOR’S NOTE: Booking information is provided by the Monroe County Jail. These are preliminary charges and may change as cases are processed. To follow a court case, search the state’s court records at http://mycase.in.gov.

Editor's note: The case against Angela May-Kagure Kirori was dismissed and the record has been expunged.

• Angela May-Kagure Kirori, 21, 300 E. Ind. 45/46 Bypass, arrested Tuesday by Monroe County corrections officers on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment; booked into Monroe County Jail at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday. Bond set at $1,000 surety, $500 cash.

• Christopher Merchant, 38, of Indianapolis, arrested Tuesday by Monroe County corrections officers on preliminary charges of forgery, theft and defrauding a financial institution; booked into Monroe County Jail at 2:11 a.m. Bond set at $5,000 surety, $500 cash.

• Steven Hobart Jones, 22, 422 S. Henderson St., arrested Tuesday by Monroe County corrections officers on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment; booked into Monroe County Jail at 1:43 a.m. Bond set at $2,000 surety, $500 cash.

• Michael Joseph Heffernan, 21, 601 E. Seventh St., arrested Monday by Bloomington police on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment; booked into Monroe County Jail at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday. Bond set at $1,000 surety, $500 cash.

• James Leroy Jackson, 39, 501 S. Rogers St., arrested Monday by Bloomington police on a preliminary charge of battery; booked into Monroe County Jail at 4 p.m. Bond set at $2,000 surety, $500 cash.

• Julien J. Mason, 29, 2910 E. Daniel St., arrested Monday by Bloomington police on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; booked into Monroe County Jail at 3 p.m. Bond set at $2,000 surety, $500 cash.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Police beat: Suspicious activity, vandalism, weapons offense, jail bookings