Police: Beating left woman with broken facial bones, fractured jaw

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly beat his girlfriend, leaving the victim with broken facial bones and a fractured jaw.

Jacob Lawrence Harter, 29, was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

City police said when they were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance at a West Fifth Street home shortly after 4 a.m., they found Hartford and the victim — with "significant swelling to the right side of her face and eye" and a "significant amount of blood on her face" — on the front porch.

Harter reportedly admitted punching the woman in the face "about five times" after she broke a glass patio table during a dispute.

The woman was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where physicians told police she had "multiple broken bones in her face."

Harter — who said he had been living with the woman for about six months — was taken to the Delaware County jail, where he was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.

The aggravated battery charge is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

In other crime news:

Criminal recklessness: A Muncie man was arrested after he allegedly fired five gunshots during a dispute with his wife, kicked her dog and threatened to shoot both his spouse and the canine.

Marvin Walter Dyer, 64, was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime and cruelty to an animal.

The Muncie man, arrested on Saturday morning, continued to be held in the county jail on Monday under a $17,500 bond.

His accuser reportedly provided police with a recording of the events leading to the arrest.

The dog Dyer reportedly kicked is a St. Bernard, about 18 months old, named Trooper.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man held after attack leaves woman with broken facial bones