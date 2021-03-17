Police: Beaver County man killed by son in connection with alleged Publishers Clearing House scam

Megan Guza, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·2 min read

Mar. 17—A Massachusetts man accused of killing his father in Beaver County's New Sewickley Township told authorities he did so to spare his father humiliation over being duped in a Publishers Clearing House scam, court records show.

Michael Miklaucic, 57, of Plymouth, Mass., is charged with homicide in the death of his 83-year-old father John Miklaucic.

New Sewickley police Chief Ronald Leindecker said in a news conference that officers first had contact with the father and son on Sunday when they went to the police station to report that the elder Miklaucic had been scammed out of some money.

Leindecker did not say how much money was involved but said the scammer or scammers purported to be with Publishers Clearing House. He said police opened an investigation into the alleged scam.

On Tuesday, police received a call from Michael Miklaucic indicating "his father was dead and he was responsible for his death," Leindecker said.

Responding officers found Michael Miklaucic on the front porch of his father's Fezell Road home and took him into custody. Inside, police found the elder Miklaucic dead from an apparent strangulation.

Leindecker said the son had been in town for a week, and he'd arrived with the intent of helping his father deal with the scam to which he'd fallen prey.

"He felt that his father was humiliated, so he wanted his father to die at his house and be removed from the humiliation that was going to be brought upon him," Leindecker said, noting that Michael Miklaucic confessed to strangling his father and did not express any remorse.

Michael Miklaucic is being held in Beaver County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing on charges of homicide, strangulation and possession of an instrument of crime is scheduled for April 1.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Trump hopes Meghan Markle runs for president in 2024

    The ex-president said he would likely decide on running for a second term after 2022

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms allegations

    Mr. Biden also said Cuomo would "probably be prosecuted" if the claims were found to be true.

  • Meet Peter Cahill, the judge overseeing the Derek Chauvin trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is weighing another consequential decision in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin.What's happening: The judge is expected to address as soon as today whether he'll postpone Chauvin's trial over concerns about publicity surrounding the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJurors selected before the Friday announcement will also be brought back via Zoom for more questioning.The big picture: The start of jury selection for the televised trial has put Cahill in the public spotlight. His decisions on everything from charges to permissible evidence could shape the outcome— and open the door to eventual appeals from either side.So who is the judge at the center of one of the year's most closely-watched trials? The University of Minnesota grad worked as a public defender, a private attorney and in Hennepin County Attorney's office, where he served as deputy attorney under now-U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed Cahill to the bench in 2007, praising his "tremendous combination of trial experience and leadership." He's been re-elected by voters three times since. Cahill has presided over high-profile cases in the past, including the 2015 dismissal of charges against organizers of a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Mall of America. What they're saying: Cahill is widely praised as a balanced and decisive judge. Longtime Judge Kevin Burke told WCCO Radio Cahill has a "spine of steel" and that his resume and temperament make him "the ideal choice for handling this case." Nekima Levy Armstrong, an activist and lawyer charged in the MOA protest, called his conduct cordial, respectful and fair in an interview with NPR.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote Thursday on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

    The House of Representatives is due to vote Thursday on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, just as the country faces the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years. The bills to help farmworkers and younger immigrants known as "Dreamers" are an effort to take targeted steps forward while congressional Democrats deliberate President Joe Biden's comprehensive immigration plan. But it will be an uphill battle for either a limited or extensive immigration program to clear Congress as divisions both between and within the two parties over the subject continue to vex Washington.

  • 7 jurors face new questioning in ex-officer's murder trial

    Jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer's trial in George Floyd's death faced a possible setback Wednesday, as the judge prepared to recall seven jurors to see if they have been tainted by news of a $27 million settlement for the Floyd family. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to question the jurors by video ahead of ordinary jury selection. The move came at the request of former officer Derek Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, who called the timing of last week's announcement by city leaders in the middle of jury selection “profoundly disturbing" and “not fair.”

  • 40 indicted in massive drug trafficking ring on Long Island

    Dozens of people have been indicted in the bust of a major narcotic trafficking ring that operated on Long Island, including from out of two day care centers, authorities announced Monday.

  • Growing concerns over new COVID variants

    Experts say new variants of the virus could make current vaccines less effective. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Australia March 4 Justice: Thousands march against sexual assault

    The wave of protests follow a backlash to the government's response to rape allegations.

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • 'It's a great vaccine': Donald Trump recommends supporters get COVID-19 vaccine as polls show hesitancy

    Trump also noted that "a lot of those people" who don't want the vaccine "voted for me, frankly. "

  • Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

    At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors near Atlanta, police said on Tuesday. What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed.

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsBiden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms harassment accusationsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.