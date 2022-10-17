Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.

The vehicle was later located in Marshall Township, Allegheny County. A Channel 11 photographer captured footage of a car matching the description provided by police being towed in the area of the Marshall Township Municipal Building on Pleasant Hill Road.

This is a developing story. Check back as information becomes available and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

