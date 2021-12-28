Police: Bedford County man threatened to cut woman into pieces

Dec. 28—A Bedford County man was jailed on Monday, accused of strangling a woman in Jackson Township, threatening to have her cut into pieces and holding her captive, authorities said.

Jackson Township police charged Timothy Wayne Mock II, 34, of Osterburg, with strangulation, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, harassment and simple assault.

According to the complaint affidavit, a woman called 911 on Oct. 29 reporting she was assaulted by Mock at a Fir Street home in a dispute over money.

The trouble began when the woman borrowed $200 from Mock and allowed him to stay at her home for three days, she said.

The woman reported that she was kicked, punched, grabbed by the throat and at one point lost her hearing after being punched in the right ear, the complaint said.

Mock allegedly struck her in the head and face, causing the woman to bite her tongue.

Mock grabbed the woman's cellphone and would not let her leave the residence, the complaint said.

The woman allegedly showed police text messages Mock sent her in which he threatened to call some of his "Arian bros" if she didn't pay back the money.

"And I'll just sit back and watch the video of them cutting you into pieces," the text said, according to a the complaint.

The woman escaped and called 911, she said.

Mock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,00 bond.