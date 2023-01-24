Police: Bedford County man threatens to blow up courthouse

Jan. 24—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Bedford County man is being held in the Bedford County Correctional Facility, accused of making threats against a Bedford County official, including plans to blow up the county courthouse, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

State police responded to a residence in Napier Township on Jan. 15 for a protection from abuse order violation.

A resident told police that Luke Joshua Bartholow, 39, was not to have contact with the resident or family member and had done so by phone. The resident told authorities that the conversation had been recorded.

During the recording, according to the affidavit, Bartholow said that he would harm Sheriff Wayne Emerick Jr. and enter Bedford County Courthouse with explosives strapped to him to kill Emerick and everyone in the building.

Bartholow is currently being held at the Bedford County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Bedford County court for a preliminary hearing.