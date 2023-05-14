Police in Bedford seeking help locating endangered missing adult

Police in Bedford have issued an endangered missing person, seeking help finding a missing 24-year-old woman who is non-verbal autistic and has other mental concerns, according to the police department.

Bianca Mattoon was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Oakridge Drive in Bedford, according to the alert. Police said Mattoon was seen on a security camera leaving her home on a mountain bike. Her phone has since been pinged in North Richland Hills and Fort Worth.

Mattoon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 120 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown nylon puffy coat, blue and gray pajama pants, a bucket hat, and may be wearing glasses, according to police. Her mountain bike is hand painted white with rainbow colors.

Police are concerned Mattoon may be in imminent danger and are asking anybody with information to contact Bedford police at 817-952-2127.