Police: Beechview man charged with homicide after shooting

Mar. 13—A 23-year-old Beechview man was charged in a fatal shooting Monday afternoon on Banksville Road, Pittsburgh police said.

Connor Cusick Makstutis, 23, of Beechview is charged with homicide and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, according to police.

The man who was killed was identified as Richard William Derkach, 34, of Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Derkach was found with a gunshot wound in the chest at about 4:45 p.m. in a vehicle along Banksville Road near Crane Ave. He died at 5:55 p.m. at Allegheny General Hospital, according to the medical examiner.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .