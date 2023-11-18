Police open investigation into attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach

Following Ukrainska Pravda’s reporting of an attack on journalist Mykhailo Tkach, the Kyiv Oblast police have opened a criminal investigation into an obstruction of journalists’ legitimate professional activities.

Source: Kyiv Oblast police

Quote: "While monitoring social media, the police came across an article by an online media outlet about a journalist’s professional activity being obstructed during an altercation outside a restaurant.

The incident, which was recorded on video, took place on the evening of 17 November. The police have not received any statements or reports of the obstruction of journalistic activities since then. However, when investigators from the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast discovered the article about the obstruction of journalists’ legitimate professional activities, a criminal investigation was initiated (Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code)."

Details: The police also reported that on 18 November, the journalist sought medical treatment for injuries sustained as a result of an altercation outside a restaurant.

The doctors reported the incident to the police, as is the procedure in such cases.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched, during which further categorisation [of the crime committed] is possible," the police added.

Background:

Late in the evening of 17 November, Ukrainska Pravdaʼs Mykhailo Tkach was attacked while filming outside the Tandyr restaurant in Kozyn, Kyiv Oblast.

Mykhailo Tkach is the journalist behind several hard-hitting corruption investigations, including the Londongrad series about Russian oligarchs in London.

Support UP or become our patron!