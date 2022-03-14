Police Believe Deadly Attacks On Homeless People In DC And NYC May Be Connected

Two cities. Two weeks. Five shootings. Two deaths. One attacker?

Authorities in Washington, DC, and New York City said late Sunday that they now believe a single suspect is behind a series of deadly attacks in both cities.

In all the incidents, which first began on March 3 in DC, the victims were sleeping on the street when they were shot. All the attacks occurred in the middle of the night. And all the victims were men experiencing homelessness.

Police in DC and New York, along with federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) will now investigate the crimes together based on what they jointly described in a statement as "the similarity in the modus operandi of the perpetrator, common circumstances involved in each shooting, circumstances of the victims and recovered evidence."

There may also be a sixth attack, BuzzFeed News has learned, but the cause of death for that victim in New York City, who was also homeless, is still being determined.

“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual preying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

New York authorities first held a press conference late Saturday to announce an investigation into two attacks that had occurred in the early hours of that morning.

In both attacks, which occurred in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., a male suspect wearing a balaclava shot two men, killing one and injuring another.

The wounded man, 38, woke up when he was shot in the arm and screamed, "What are you doing," prompting his attacker to flee.

The body of the second man, who has not been identified, was inside a sleeping bag and not discovered until Saturday afternoon, about 11 hours later. He had been shot in the head and the neck.

The attacks bore obvious similarities to three others from the previous week in DC.

Around 4 a.m. on March 3, police were called to northeast DC to respond to the sound of gunshots and found a man experiencing homelessness had been wounded. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five days later on March 8, police were called to the same area to find another man sleeping in the street who had been shot shortly before 1:21 a.m. local time. He too had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Just one day later, DC police came upon a tent fire just a few blocks away. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and authorities discovered the body of a man inside. An autopsy later found he had been shot and stabbed multiple times.

Authorities believe those five attacks are the work of a single suspect and have released security camera images of the person they are seeking.

But an NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Monday morning they are also investigating whether a sixth attack may be part of the same rampage.

On Sunday evening, police discovered the body of a 43-year-old man with a leg injury in the same SoHo neighborhood. He, too, had been experiencing homelessness, but authorities are awaiting an autopsy report from the medical examiner to determine his cause of death.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke on Sunday evening about the attacks and how their officials can best coordinate to catch the killer.

"The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent," the mayors said in a joint statement. "The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population."

Homelessness has been on the rise across the US since 2016 amid what experts have called a national housing crisis. In New York City, almost 80,000 men, women, and children — or one in every 106 people — do not have homes, according to the Bowery Mission advocacy group. Almost 2,400 people sleep on the street each night.

"It's absolutely tragic and absolutely sobering to learn that on Saturday somebody was killed while sleeping outside three blocks away from our emergency shelter," Bowery Mission CEO James Winans told BuzzFeed News. "I think we always feel this urgency at the Bowery Mission to get people into shelters every single day and this certainly heightens our awareness of the life and death stakes of that work."

Winans said he was particularly distressed to learn that one man's body was not discovered by passersby for half a day.

The attacks reminded Winans of the beating deaths of four men who were homeless in 2019 by another man who was unhoused in Chinatown. The suspect in that case is still awaiting trial, but Winans said the Bowery Mission staff were devastated at the time to learn they had had relationships and connections with the victims and the suspect.

"I think it's a reminder that we are so often in the media portraying homeless people as perpetrators of violence and yet more often they are victims of violence," he said.

ATF Director Marvin Richardson noted one of the recent attacks occurred just blocks away from their DC headquarters. He said the bureau has been using their "advanced ATG systems to conduct real-time analysis" with the support of their Maryland national lab in an effort to assist the DC and NYC police. "Our three agencies are one team," Richardson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police in DC at 202-727-9099 or the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-9099. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.

Both mayors said they were calling on people experiencing homelessness to seek out a city shelter in order to protect themselves amid the ongoing threat.

"It is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose," the mayors said, "but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”

Winans of the Bowery Mission said he hopes people think of the victims as more than just individuals experiencing homelessness.

"Every person on the streets of New York is a person who has a name, who has a story, who has hopes, who has dreams, who we believe is a person of eternal worth and value," Winans said. "For anyone to see their life end in this way is absolutely tragic."

