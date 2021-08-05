Police believe death at MBTA station was suicide

Aug. 4—SALEM — Police say there is currently no indication of foul play in the death of a man in his 60s who apparently jumped from the fourth floor of the MBTA parking garage in Salem Tuesday night.

Police were called to the station, off Bridge Street, around 11 p.m.

Officers from the police and fire departments and Atlantic Ambulance provided medical assistance at the scene. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, there is no indication of foul play, but the incident remains under investigation by Salem police detectives, Transit Police, and the Massachusetts State Police.

Police encourage anyone who is in crisis and thinking of suicide, or knows someone who is, to call 911 or reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for help.

