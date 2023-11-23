Police say they believe they found body of Good Samaritan in Currie Park area incident

The body of a Good Samaritan who died in an apparent attempt to save a woman is believed to have been recovered from the Intracoastal on Thursday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said..

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday when West Palm Beach police say they were were called to Currie Park in the 2400 block of North Flagler Drive after a woman reportedly jumped into the waterway. A man jumped in after her in what appeared to be a rescue attempt, the police statement said.

The woman emerged from the water but the man, said to be 50-to-60 years of age, did not.

An extensive search by West Palm Beach police and fire department divers, the Coast Guard and a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office helicopter ensued.

The city skyline looking South from Currie Park.

At 1:06 p.m. on Thursday, according to West Palm Beach police, a body was spotted in the 2800 block of North Flagler. Police have recovered the body and are awaiting identification, but they believe it is that of the man who jumped in after the woman.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, police said.

