Police believe freelance journalist with NBC News tried photographing Rittenhouse jury

Kenosha police believe a freelance journalist with NBC News tried photographing jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Wednesday evening, but the network denied any such attempt.

As the jury deliberated for the third day Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder said the journalist followed the jury bus after Wednesday’s deliberations ended and ran a red light to stay on its tail.

Police said there was ultimately no security breach and no photographs were taken. The journalist was briefly detained and issued several traffic citations, and an investigation is ongoing.

Believing at the time that the journalist was affiliated with MSNBC, Schroeder said nobody from the network would be allowed in the Kenosha County Courthouse until after the trial concludes.

“That is an extremely serious matter,” he said.

Schroeder made the comments after summoning lawyers from both parties in his courtroom Thursday morning. He said the journalist told investigators he had been instructed to follow the bus by one of his supervisors in New York.

Shortly afterward, NBC News released a statement to CNN confirming the man was freelancing for the network and was pulled over by police Wednesday. But the network denied he was trying to make any kind of contact with jurors.

“Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation,’ the statement said. “While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

Jurors are ferried to and from the courthouse in a bus with the windows covered, in part to protect their anonymity, Schroeder said.

This is the second time local law enforcement has accused someone of trying to record jurors during the Rittenhouse trial.

On Nov. 9, the seventh day of the trial, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies said they caught someone recording video of jurors before boarding the bus bound for the courthouse.

Schroeder said at the time deputies made sure the video was deleted and that new procedures would be put in place to avoid a repeat incident. The sheriff’s office declined to comment further on the matter.

“So I don't have any particular concern about it anymore,” Schroeder said at the time. “Very sensitive to this entire issue and on guard about it.”

