Police believe missing Miami girl may be in danger
Jacqueline Quynh reports the girl could be in the company of a woman identified as Carolina Vizcarra Olvera.
Meta is considerably expanding Messenger's encryption feature, rolling it out to "millions more people's chats" starting today.
Cybercriminals are exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in WinRAR, the venerable shareware archiving tool for Windows, to target traders and steal funds. Cybersecurity company Group-IB discovered the vulnerability, which affects the processing of the ZIP file format by WinRAR, in June. The zero-day flaw — meaning the vendor had no time, or zero days, to fix it before it was exploited — allows hackers to hide malicious scripts in archive files masquerading as “.jpg” images or “.txt” files, for example, to compromise target machines.
Snap has restructured its reporting system in India and named Pulkit Trivedi as the new country head, underscoring the increasing importance of the South Asian market to the company. Snapchat's parent company has directed its Indian teams to report directly to Trivedi, thereby granting local leadership greater autonomy in shaping growth, partnerships, and market development, marking a distinctive move. Trivedi will report to Ajit Mohan, the Asia Pacific head of Snap, who joined the company from Meta last year.
Eight Republican presidential hopefuls have qualified for the first primary debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Donald Trump, who faces a total of 91 felony charges across four cases, will be notably missing from the debate stage. Here's where the eight GOP hopefuls stand on pardoning the former president.
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
A source says Braun's empire is "imploding," which has some fans gleefully tweeting the lyrics to "Karma" by Braun's nemesis, Taylor Swift.
Several years ago, I was chatting with a friend who'd become an investor about an idea I had for a startup. "That sounds like a solid lifestyle startup," they replied, "but most investors I know are only looking for billion-dollar companies." The fundamentals of venture capital explain why investors are on a perpetual unicorn hunt, but "even markets with a seemingly dominant player can support multiple winners," writes Rebecca Szkutak.
VinFast's VF9 family-hauling crossover now has a formal range estimate. Can this help the fledgling EV builder get off the ground in the United States?
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
Fintech startup Ramp has raised $300 million in a funding round co-led by existing backer Thrive Capital and new investor Sands Capital at a post-money valuation of $5.8 billion. The Information reported last week that spend management company Ramp was raising “several hundred million dollars” at a $5.5 billion valuation. Ramp last raised in March 2022 -- raising $200 million in equity funding at an $8.1 billion valuation.
Microsoft's PC Game Pass will be available through NVIDIA's GeForce Now later this week.
Netflix has one final surprise for customers of its 25-year-old DVD-by-mail business (yes, it still exists!) ahead of its September 29th shutdown. Earlier this month, the company had offered its remaining customers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs in their final shipment to have one last binge-fest before the service finally closed. Customers who opted in before August 29 would receive a selection of random extra discs from their queues.
Private equity firm Trive Capital has acquired Hypergiant Industries in a deal that will furnish the Texas-based AI company with capital to “build even faster,” Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Hypergiant’s core product is called CommandCenter, a geospatial data visualization platform designed to inform real-time decision-making.
Retail crime weighed on Dick's Sporting Goods profits in the second quarter and has the retailer lowering its outlook for the full-year.