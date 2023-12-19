Police believe Phoenix husband shot wife, son, dog and another man in murder-suicide

Phoenix police surround a residence at 23rd Avenue and Utopia Road, belonging to a suspect who police believe killed his wife, son, and another man the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2023.

Phoenix police believe a man shot and killed his wife, teenage son, dog and another man before turning the gun on himself on Monday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call at a business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, where two unidentified individuals, one man and one woman, were found injured from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department, witnesses told investigators a car was seen both arriving and leaving the location during the incident. This led investigators to a residence on 23rd Avenue and Utopia Road, where a vehicle matching the description of the one leaving the site was parked, according to Krynsky.

Inside the home, another unidentified man, who was later confirmed to be the suspect of the shooting, was found dead, along with a boy in his early teens and a dog who were also killed from gunfire. Police said they believe the suspect took his own life after killing the teenager and dog.

Investigators have stated that the suspect and the woman from the initial shooting were married, and that the teenage boy was their son. It was unclear what their relationship is with the other man, police said.

The residence where the suspect was found was verified as the suspect's home, according to Krynsky.

The motive behind the shootings is still under investigation, although it is believed that marital problems between the suspect and the woman may have been a factor, Krynsky said.

Although authorities were responding to two active scenes, there is no other threat to the community, they stated.

Suicide, crisis hotlines for Arizonans

Services for Arizonans in crisis include:

Dial 2-1-1 at any time to reach the free 2-1-1 Arizona information and referral service and connect with free resources available locally throughout the state.

Solari Crisis & Human Services offers a free, statewide crisis line 24/7/365 – dial 844-534-HOPE (4673). Help is also available 24/7/365 via text by texting “hope” to 4HOPE (4673).

Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available in English and Spanish. It's free and confidential for those in distress who need prevention or crisis resources for themselves or loved ones.

La Frontera Empact Suicide Prevention Center's crisis line serves Maricopa and Pinal counties 24/7 at 480-784-1500.

Teen Lifeline’s 24/7 crisis line serves teens at 602-248-8336 for Maricopa County and 1-800-248-8336 statewide.

The Trevor Project Lifeline serves LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386 or by texting START to 678-678.

Domestic violence

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

OR

In Arizona, people can call the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, 602-279-2900 or 1-800-782-6400 or visit its website, acesdv.org/helpline.

The Phoenix police website, www.phoenix.gov/domesticviolence, has a list of places people can contact in Maricopa County.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police believe Phoenix man killed 3 people in murder-suicide