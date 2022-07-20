Police believe road rage caused fatal shooting on I-70 Monday

Phyllis Cha and Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

Police have arrested a man after shots were fired from a box truck, striking and killing a man on Interstate 70 near the Post Road exit Monday.

Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage, was a passenger in a red Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when shots were fired from a white box truck, striking Hickerson at least once, according to preliminary information from Indiana State Police.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough on Tuesday morning in connection the shooting.

Indianapolis District State Troopers responded to reports of a person shot about 5:15 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers were told the shot person was being driven to a hospital. Hickerson was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, officials said.

Police believe the shooting was a result of road rage, officials said.

Shootings on interstates spiked in 2021, with road rage behind most cases, ISP told IndyStar a year ago.

Every year since 2019 there has been an increase in the number of interstate shootings. In 2020, interstate shootings more than doubled with 23 total. In 2021, there were 65, an Indiana State Police spokesperson said.

There have been 37 interstate shootings in 2022, ISP said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Dion Kimbrough arrested in I-70 killing leaving 1 man dead

