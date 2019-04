(Reuters) - Police investigating Saturday's fatal shooting rampage at a San Diego-area synagogue said on Sunday they believe the gunman acted alone and was not part of any organized group.

The suspect, 19-year-old John Earnest, has been booked into custody on one count of murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said in a statement.







(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Peter Cooney)