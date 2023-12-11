Police believe string of car thefts, break-ins could expose larger theft ring

People who live in the Embry Hills neighbors are putting a spotlight on a string of thefts that have left them carless and paying pricy repair bills.

Dekalb County Police Department believes their cases may be connected to a larger theft ring that stretches across the metro.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tommy Richardson said Thursday morning, he left for work and realized someone had broken into his car and 24 of his neighbors’ cars.

“You think about it constantly. You think about it even afterward. Okay, is my car going to get broken into the next day, the next day?” said Richardson.

Dekalb County Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. Officers caught two thieves taking off in one of the cars, but they ditched it and ran.

In a statement, DeKalb police wrote:

“A short time later, with the assistance of Clarkston PD and Avondale Estates PD, two suspects were apprehended and taken into custody without incident. The suspects are believed to be responsible for over 60 entering autos across DeKalb and the metro Atlanta area.”

Jaret Patterson wonders if they’re responsible for stealing his SUV last month.

He’s lived at the Vue at Embry Hills for three years.

“My vehicle has been some type of vandalized or stolen every year,” said Patterson.

He said security cameras at the complex often don’t work or provide fuzzy video. So, police have had zero luck until catching the two thieves in the act Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We would like some updated cameras and somebody watching overnight,” said Patterson.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco reached out to the apartment complex administration to find out if people who live there can expect changes. We are waiting for a response.

For now, neighbors hope the arrest this week brings relief.

“You work very hard for the things you can afford, and for someone to violate you and take those things, it really devastates you,” said Richardson.

Dekalb County Police Department has not released the names or ages of those arrested.

Once that is public, arrest warrants could provide more information about what you can do to protect your property.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: