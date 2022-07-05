Police believe suspect planned Highland Park shooting for ‘several weeks’

Police said at a news conference Tuesday that the suspect in the Highland Park, Ill., shooting planned the attack for “several weeks” before killing six and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade.

Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said Robert “Bobby” Crimo III brought a “high-powered rifle” similar to an AR-15 and accessed the roof of a local business through a fire escape ladder before he allegedly opened fire on the crowd.

He said that after Crimo stopped firing, he escaped into the crowd wearing women’s clothing to conceal his identity and tattoos.

Covelli said the suspect allegedly fired more than 70 bullets. He added that there are “no indications” that anyone else was involved in carrying out the attack.

Covelli said investigators are still reviewing leads and will meet with the state’s attorney to discuss charges to file against Crimo once they are ready to review the information gathered.

He said police are in discussions with Crimo but declined to share additional information. He said law enforcement is still working to determine a motive.

Thus far, officials have “no reason” to believe that the attack was motivated by race, religion or any protected minority group, according to police.

Highland Park has a significant Jewish population, with at least a third of the suburb’s residents identifying as Jewish, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Covelli said Crimo went to his mother’s house after the shooting and borrowed her car. Police do not believe he told his mother what happened.

A member of the community recognized the car from law enforcement’s description and called the police. North Chicago police responded and called for backup, and Crimo was arrested without incident after a short pursuit.

Covelli said police found a second rifle when they stopped him, and other firearms were recovered in Crimo’s home. He said his guns were legally purchased.

Covelli also noted that Crimo is 21 years old and will turn 22 in September. Law enforcement had previously announced that he was already 22.

