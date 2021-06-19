UPDATE: Police believe woman shot in Janesville was attempting arson

Jun. 19—JANESVILLE — Janesville police believe the woman who was shot early Saturday was trying to burn down the Janesville home of her ex-boyfriend, a police sergeant told The Gazette on Saturday afternoon.

Janesville police Sgt. Brian Vaughn did not have an update on the 58-year-old woman's health conditions, but he said she was taken from a hospital in Janesville to UW Hospital in Madison.

He said police as of Saturday afternoon have not technically arrested the woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, but he said they are expecting to make an arrest official later, pending her health conditions.

The decision on criminal charges is ultimately up to the district attorney's office and nothing is final yet as an investigation continues, but Vaughn said it did not immediately appear that the ex-boyfriend would be in trouble for shooting the woman.

Police responded to a call at 1:31 a.m. to a home on the 400 block of South Ringold Street, according to an earlier news release.

Vaughn said the man was at the home and he saw footage from a security camera of the woman, who appeared to be spraying some kind of accelerant on the house. A "confrontation" then began, Vaughn added.

"All parties involved in the shooting," are cooperating with police, the release states.

Names of those involved have not been publicly released as of Saturday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking those with information to contact them at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, the release states.

This story was updated at 1:22 p.m. Saturday.