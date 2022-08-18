Police believed Fort Worth man died from injuries in wreck. But he was shot to death.

A Fort Worth man who authorities at first believed died in fatal crash Sunday on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie was the victim of a homicide, Grand Prairie police said Thursday.

Grand Prairie police identified the victim as 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez, who died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives do not know if the Fort Worth man was shot during road rage or if someone was in the pickup truck with him and shot him.

Rodriguez had just left Fort Worth and was traveling east on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie when his truck veered off the highway. Seconds later, his truck was hit by a car.

Grand Prairie police responded to the collision at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of eastbound I-30.

A Cadillac passenger car was traveling east in the main lanes of the interstate when it hit a Dodge truck that was disabled in the lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Dodge truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac sustained minor injuries.

Grand Prairie police found Rodriguez’s body with several injuries. An autopsy later ruled that the Fort Worth man had been shot to death.

Detectives are asking that anyone who observed an occupant or occupants in Rodriguez’s 2007 black Dodge Ram interacting with another vehicle on the highway to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department.