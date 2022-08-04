Police: Bellevue man charged with solicitation of a minor

A 34-year-old Bellevue man was arrested and charged for setting up a sex date with a 15-year-old boy who happened to be a detective working an undercover sting operation, police said.

Bellevue police said Hemant Kurmi was charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

After the detective created an online social media account for the operation, police said Kurmi contacted the account using a fake profile and began a conversation.

According to authorities, the conversation quickly turned into sex talk.

The detective told Kurmi that he was a 15-year-old in high school and lived with his parents, police said. However, Kurmi went on to make a date and showed up at the meeting location.

Police said detectives arrested Kurmi and he was booked into jail on July 20.

A judge set Kurmi’s bail at $37,500 after prosecutors had requested bail be set at $75,000.

“This was a case of sugaring, which we are seeing a lot more recently,” said Captain Shelby Shearer. “We often see juveniles and other vulnerable people engage in relationships in exchange for material goods and money. They’re looking for a sugar daddy.” The danger arises when the victims don’t realize they are being groomed for sex or sex trafficking, Shearer added.

Police are warning parents to pay attention to any unusual gifts or expensive items their child might receive and monitor their social media contacts as it could lead to something that is dangerous.

Police said if you know someone who’s a victim of human sex or labor trafficking, you are encouraged to contact the Bellevue police at ViceHT@bellevuewa.gov. If in immediate danger, call 911.