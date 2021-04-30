Police: Bellows Falls man tried to steal catalytic converter

Apr. 30—BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a man from Bellows Falls on Wednesday after they say he tried to cut a catalytic converter, which controls exhaust emissions, from a vehicle in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro police charged Jason D. King, 48, with attempted grand larceny — a felony — in addition to multiple misdemeanors, according to a news release the department issued Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, police received a report of a man trying to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a business on Western Avenue, the release states. The man — identified as King — fled in his own vehicle when officers responded to the area around 2:40 p.m., Brattleboro police Lt. Adam Petlock said Thursday.

Officers attempted to stop King on Interstate 91, but he fled into New Hampshire, where police located him in Chesterfield just before 3 p.m., according to Petlock. Brattleboro police notified local police, who took King into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant, he said.

Chesterfield police could not immediately be reached Thursday evening for more information.

In addition to attempted grand larceny, Brattleboro police charged King with unlawful mischief, attempting to elude an officer and negligent operation of a motor vehicle — all misdemeanors. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Windham County Superior Court in Newfane, Vt., on June 15.

Catalytic converters are frequently stolen and sold as scrap metal, according to Petlock. Replacing the device, which includes repairing the vehicle, costs more than $900, he said.

Under Vermont law, grand larceny involves stealing money or property worth more than that amount. The penalty for conviction is not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both.

Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.